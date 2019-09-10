Krishna Shroff Says Boyfriend Eban Wasn't Even Aware that Tiger Had a Sister
In a recent interview, Krishna Shroff revealed how she met Eban and what her family thinks of their relationship.
Tiger Shroff Has Known For Five Years, Reveals Sister Krishna About Boyfriend Eban Hyams
While rumours about whether or not Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are an item continue to do the rounds, with the former maintaining that he is single, his sister Krishna has opened up about her relationship and is often seen posting about it on her Instagram.
Krishna is dating professional basketball player Eban Hyams and the pair has been going strong for four months now. In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, she gave out details of how she met him and his connection with brother Tiger.
Adding that the two boys have known each other for five years, Krishna says, "They have played basketball together a few times." However, Eban wasn't even aware of Tiger having a sister. The two met through a common friend. "I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn't met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban,” Krishna shared in the interview.
When asked if her parents oppose their match, she said, "They don't interfere much, they trust my judgment. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my tie and keep it between us for now."
Krishna's mother has met Eban. "He's interested in films, but right now, he's into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop, and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia," spills Krishna about her beau's probable interest in acting and Bollywood.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) on
The two are reportedly are in a good space and getting to know each other.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: All Plans and Prices Compared
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
- Kangana Ranaut Credits Akshay Kumar for Doing Women-centric Films
- Shah Rukh Khan Rubbishes Film Rumours Again, Upset Fans Trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK
- Remember The Viral Photo of Modi, Rahul in Tug of War? Artist 'Mumbai's Banksy' Shares Story Behind it