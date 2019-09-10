Take the pledge to vote

Krishna Shroff Says Boyfriend Eban Wasn't Even Aware that Tiger Had a Sister

In a recent interview, Krishna Shroff revealed how she met Eban and what her family thinks of their relationship.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
While rumours about whether or not Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are an item continue to do the rounds, with the former maintaining that he is single, his sister Krishna has opened up about her relationship and is often seen posting about it on her Instagram.

Krishna is dating professional basketball player Eban Hyams and the pair has been going strong for four months now. In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, she gave out details of how she met him and his connection with brother Tiger.

Adding that the two boys have known each other for five years, Krishna says, "They have played basketball together a few times." However, Eban wasn't even aware of Tiger having a sister. The two met through a common friend. "I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn't met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban,” Krishna shared in the interview.

  When asked if her parents oppose their match, she said, "They don't interfere much, they trust my judgment. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my tie and keep it between us for now."

Krishna's mother has met Eban. "He's interested in films, but right now, he's into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop, and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia," spills Krishna about her beau's probable interest in acting and Bollywood.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) on

The two are reportedly are in a good space and getting to know each other.

 

