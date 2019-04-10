EC Bans Modi Biopic: Will These Political Films and Shows Be Affected As Well?

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced a ban on the release of all political biopics during election season, stalling the film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life. The Vivek Oberoi-starrer is not the only politically-connected title that was slated for an onscreen release. The Tashkent Files, based on the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and a web series titled Modi which released recently, might also be affected by the EC order.Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Tashkent Files, which has already landed in trouble because of a legal notice sent by Shastri's grandson and Congress member Vibhakar Shastri, has an April 12 release date. The film revolves around the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966, soon after the signing of the Tashkent Agreement between India and Pakistan to end their 1965 war.Vibhakar Shastri's notice alleges that the film is an "attempt to create unwarranted and unnecessary controversy" in the election season. Which prompts the question whether this film around a political event will get a smooth release or not.Vivek Agnihotri insists that the EC ban does not apply to his film, because The Tashkent Files is not a biopic. "It's a whodunit, a murder mystery. My film is about the citizen's right to the truth," he said to CNN-News18.The web series on Modi, made by Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh, is streaming already on Eros Now. The 10-part series has actor Mahesh Thakur playing the lead. It remains to be seen whether it will continue to stream post the EC ban on political biopics.Another film based on the life of a political figure that came under fire recently was Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR. The film is based on a part of the life of the legendary actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao. The movie cleared all hurdles, except a release in Andhra Pradesh. The AP High Court held it back until April 3 for the judge to watch the movie amidst lawyers and then deliver the final verdict.On April 3, the AP High Court posted the screening to April 9, which meant that the movie hasn't been released "officially" in Andhra Pradesh, the state in which NTR was a chief minister for seven years over three terms. Given the new order from EC that was released today, Lakshmi's NTR's AP release also becomes uncertain.