EC to Decide the Fate of Vivek Oberoi-starrer Modi Biopic Today

The Election Commission (EC) will today decide the fate of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which, the opposition has alleged, violated the model code of conduct, the poll panel said on Thursday.Addressing the media, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said the poll panel has received responses from the producers of the film as well as from the Bharatiya Janata Party."We issued notices to the producers and we have received their responses. We had also sought comments from the BJP General Secretary and have received their response as well," Saxena said."Now the file is under examination and the matter is listed for Friday... We will take the final call tomorrow," he added.The Congress had earlier urged the EC to stop the release of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic based on the life of the Prime Minister, stating that it violated the model code of conduct by promoting the Prime Minister's story and trying to cash in on his reach.The film, directed by Omung Kumar, narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister. Actor Vivek Oberoi plays Modi in the film.The release of the biopic, originally scheduled for April 5, has been deferred indefinitely, its producer Sandip Ssingh said on Thursday.