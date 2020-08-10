ED Probes Those Accused in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Sanjay Dutt Discharged from Hospital

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued to question Rhea Chakraborty and members of her family in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Monday. Showik and Indrajit Chakraborty, Rhea's brother and father respectively, were also summoned alongside the actress.

In another news, Sanjay Dutt, who was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Saturday evening after he complained of breathing issues, was discharged and returned back home.

Also, Kangana Ranaut slammed Ayushmann Khurrana for allegedly sympathising with Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Scroll below for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Siddharth Pithani and Shruti Modi joined Rhea Chakraborty and her family members at the ED office in Mumbai where they were questioned about the alleged money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Nick Jonas recently shared an amusing post on social media describing his visit to the year 3000 and what he saw during his trip. At once, it reminded fans of his wife Priyanka Chopra.

After being hospitalised over the weekend in Mumbai, actor Sanjay Dutt has returned home.

While there was no physical gathering of fans on Superstar Mahesh Babu's birthday on Sunday, his followers did set a new world record in his name by trending #HBDMaheshBabu with more than 60 million tweets.

Kangana Ranaut attacked Ayushmann Khurrana on social media saying he has been supporting Rhea Chakraborty and star kids because he wants to survive in Bollywood.

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.