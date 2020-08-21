ED Questions Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned and recorded the statement of Priyanka Singh, elder sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to the actor’s death, officials said. The statement of Priyanka Singh was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Delhi, they said.

It is understood that the ED wants to obtain information related to Rajput’s finances, personal and professional deals that Priyanka Singh was privy to, in order to take its investigation forward into the allegations of money laundering and alleged financial irregularities perpetrated on the actor.

The 34-year-old actor had starred in many hit Hindi movies including the biopic of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni.

The ED had earlier recorded the statements of Rajput’s father K.K. Singh and another sister Meetu Singh. The actor, found dead inside his sea-facing flat in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14, has four sisters.