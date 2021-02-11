ED Raids Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain's House, Sends Summon to Him

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Armaan Jain, cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in connection with the Tops Grup money laundering case being investigated by the federal agency, as per a report by India Today. On Tuesday, February 10, ED officials had reportedly conducted a search at Armaan Jain's Altamount road residence in South Mumbai.

According to the report, Armaan's name cropped up when the ED was probing a money laundering case filed against Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. Armaan is reportedly a friend of Sarnaik's son Vihang, who is also under the ED's radar. Sources told India Today that ED had found some suspicious communication between Armaan and Vihang due to which the search was conducted at his residence and has been asked to join the investigation.

Armaan Jain has a brother Aadar Jain, who is an actor. Armaan's mother Reema Jain is the sister of Randhir Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor, who passed away on February 9 after suffering a heart attack.

On the work front, Armaan Jain made his debut in Bollywood with Arif Ali's 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, in which he co-starred with Deeksha Seth. The film failed to fare well at the box office. Armaan Jain hasn't announced his next project yet. He has assisted in films such as Student of the Year, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, and My Name is Khan.