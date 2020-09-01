Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby Girl, Share Pic on Instagram

Singer Ed Sheeran has returned to social media sharing personal news about the arrival of his daughter. On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram where he shared a picture of booties and a blanket.

He captioned it: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x," concluded the singer, who said towards the end of last year that he was taking a break from his career.

A source had earlier told The Sun: "Ed and Cherry (wife) are over the moon. They're very excited, but have kept things very low key.

"Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.

"They're just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It's a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival," the source added.