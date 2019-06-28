Ed Sheeran and DJ Khalid Team Up for New Song ‘Beautiful People’

In an interesting blend, Ed Sheeran has collaborated with singer Khalid for their new song Beautiful People. Featuring a couple whose modest trip to LA soon turns into a life filled with drinking on yachts, partying in mansions, and travelling in their own private jets, the song was released on Friday, June 28. The Perfect singer also took to Instagram to share the song’s release. He wrote, “My new song Beautiful People featuring @thegr8khalid is out now. The video is also up, go check it out.”

The song is featured on a couple, who, even after being dropped into a world of excess and high glamour, the couple don’t feel compelled to fit in with their new surroundings. The song is the third song of Sheeran’s upcoming fourth studio album, No.6 Collaborations Project, which will be released on July 12th.

The song’s lyrics read “Drop top/ Designer clothes/ Front row at fashion shows/ What do you do and who do you know /Inside the world of beautiful people” and “That’s not who we are, we are, we are.” Sheeran and Khalid can also be spotted in most of the background shots of the song.

Watch Beautiful People music video here:

The Shape Of You crooner will drop his album No.6 Collaborations Project on July 12, which has previously released two singles. While Cross Me had Chance the Rapper, his I Don’t Care is in collaboration with Justin Bieber. The 15-track album includes collaborations with singers like Cardi B and Camila Cabello (South of the Border) and Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton (Blow), Travis Scott, Young Thug, H.E.R., Ella Mai, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Stormzy.

