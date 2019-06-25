Ed Sheeran Beats English Summer with Beer During England Vs Australia Match at ICC World Cup 2019

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was spotted enjoying the much anticipated clash between arch rivals England and Australia at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 at Lord’s. Dressed in a casual white-coloured T-shirt and jeans, Sheeran was seen cheering for the home team from the crowd.

Sheeran, who recently announced that his upcoming new LP titled No.6 Collaborations Project will feature songs in collaboration with 22 artists like Eminem, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and more, took time out from his busy schedule to watch cricket’s oldest rivals take on each other in the English capital. A user on Twitter shared an image of the popular celebrity and posted it on the microblogging site.

In the match, England won the toss and seeing the weather and pitch conditions decided to field first. The No. 1-ranked ODI side in the world, England are looking at an early exit if they don’t win at least two of their remaining three games, one being against Australia on Tuesday.

Cricket Next speculated that for England, much will depend on tried and tested players-- Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to help the hosts chase down the total put up by Australia. England’s pace battery led by Jofra Archer (15 wickets) and Mark Wood (12 wickets) have been impressive but Australia can count on Mitchell Starc (15 wickets) and Pat Cummins (11 wickets) to fight fire with fire.

