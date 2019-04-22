Take the pledge to vote

Ed Sheeran is Glad He Survived Daenerys' Dragons in Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran made a cameo in the seventh season of Game of Thrones as Eddie a Lannister soldier.

Updated:April 22, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
Ed Sheeran made a cameo in the seventh season of Game of Thrones as Eddie a Lannister soldier.
"For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman's hands are warm," singer Ed Sheeran crooned as he made his Game of Thrones debut with a cameo in season seven premiere.

The Shape of You singer appeared as Eddie, a Lannister soldier, who was seen sitting by the fireside with a group of soldiers, who had stopped for a bite before heading to The Riverlands. On his way, he meets young Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) as she was riding through the forest.

However, Eddie was nowhere to be seen or talked about in the series till the eighth season premiere. In the episode, one of the prostitutes says she had heard Eddie's face was "burned right off" and had no eyelids after he was subjected to one of Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons.

Sheeran himself appears to have taken a funny stance at it and joked that his character may not be gone after all. He took to his Instagram stories to thank the show's screenwriters for not killing off his character in the HBO series. "Thanks @GameOfThrones, I knew I was a survivor," he wrote.

The singer had earlier suffered heavy trolling from fans and followers for his cameo. Sheeran later said although he enjoyed his screen time on the show, he would not want to return as no one wanted to see him again.

(With inputs from PTI)

