Ed Sheeran is Happy as BTS' Permission to Dance is Being Heard on World Stage

It’s been a day since BTS' new song, Permission to Dance debuted online. BTS ARMY is filled with awe around the sentiments associated with the peppy dance track. Ed Sheeran, who co-wrote the song alongside Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews, has been thrilled since its release. In a celebratory mood, the singer expressed how happy he is the way Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, Jimin, and J-Hope brought the lyrics to life. Wearing a blue sweatshirt and a cap, the 30-year-old takes to the streets of London as he starts jamming to the tune of the track. One can see, in the orange sunglasses donned by him, that the musician is recording the video from his laptop. While addressing fans, Ed was all praises for the K-pop band.

Ed bops his head to Permission to Dance and tells all his fans with a bright smile, "Permission to Dance, out now, go and check it out on all platforms. I hope you like it." The Perfect singer wrote in the caption, "Wrote this song a while ago and so happy it's being heard on such a world stage and being sung by such talented people.” He added, “Check out Permission to Dance by BTS on all platforms.”

Permission to Dance is Ed’s second collaboration with the septet. He previously co-wrote the 2019 Map of the Soul: Persona track, Make It Right.

The lyrics of the new song will remind you that you don't need anyone's permission to bask in positivity and feel joy and dance. Permission to Dance continues the theme Butter, the song BTS started the summer with. The new English track accompanies Butter to continue the feel-good vibes.

In May, BTS spoke about Butter during their appearance on The Zane Lowe Show. They said that they wanted to create a song that is really upbeat and a real summer song. They wanted to have a song that can heal and even console people. That is why they chose the song and decided to release it.

