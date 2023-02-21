Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran ended up doing some ‘instrumental’ trade as they met each other at the musician's Brisbane concert on Saturday night. Hemsworth joined Ed Sheeran backstage where they recorded a cheeky video and also displayed their friendly banter online on Instagram. Ed Sheeran, who is currently aiming to end the Australian leg of his Mathematics world tour, was spotted handing over his guitar to the Marvel hero, while the latter ended up giving him a prop resembling his superhero character Thor’s hammer Mjolnir.

“So basically I am really into like trading trade tools for trade tools,” begins the Thinking Out Loud singer in the video. “I’m going to give one of my guitars in return for someone else’s tool,” he added. Seconds later Chris Hemsworth appears onscreen announcing that he is interested in trading tools as well. He said, “I'm going to trade tools as well. I have a tool I am going to pass on.” Later, Ed Sheeran is seen swapping one of his stage guitars with Thor’s Mjolnir. Besides exchanging their cherished tools, the famous personalities also signed the items for each other.

In a cheeky response, the musician jokes, “I think we should trade professions because I think I would make a better (Thor).” Hemsworth did not get offended by Ed’s remark instead he strummed away the musician’s guitar to express his happiness. While sharing the video on Instagram, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Just an instrumental trade-off between two blokes. Ed Sheeran, I’ll make this guitar sing like no other and you swing that hammer with all your soul. Love you, brother.” Take a look at the video here:

In a subsequent post, the duo was also spotted merrily posing with their exchanged items. Check it out below:

Their friendly banter has left fans impressed prompting them to flood the comment section with positive responses. A user wrote, “This feels like a fair trade,” another commented, “The collab we all need.” One more joined, “This is a collaboration I didn't know I needed but we all deserved.” Meanwhile, a user demanded, “We need a Thor song next.”

Chris Hemsworth, who last appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, has Extraction 2 and Furiosa in the pipeline.

