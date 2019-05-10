Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ed Sheeran-Justin Bieber's New Song ‘I Don’t Care’ Will Get You Groovy

'I Don’t Care' is the first track in which pop biggies Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have performed together.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ed Sheeran-Justin Bieber's New Song ‘I Don’t Care’ Will Get You Groovy
Image: Justin Bieber/Twitter
Loading...
Two of the biggies of Pop Music, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, stole the limelight this week with their first collaboration song. Bieber and Sheeran dropped their debut collab song I Don’t Care on Friday and the fans couldn’t hold their excitement.

See I Don't Care lyric video here:



The Twitterati has gone gaga over Bieber and Sheeran's new song and can’t stop praising I Don’t Care. Sharing the lyrics of the song, fans shared their zeal about the new track. “YOUR VOICES SOUND SO GOOD TOGETHER,” one fan tweeted, while another listener raved, “At first, I was dancing, smiling, and jumping around while listening to I Don't Care. Now, I'm crying cause I realized how much I needed this and missed all this. I know Justin needs to focus on himself and his family but damn I'm so FLIPPING PROUD OF HIM. I don't care.”

While Sheeran has previously worked with Bieber when he penned the latter’s hit Love Yourself, this is the first time that Bieber and Sheeran have performed together. To share the news, the Perfect singer, Sheeran, took to Instagram with a series of photos, including one with his new wife Cherry Seaborn from his holiday in Cambodia.

With the new song's lyrics as the caption, Sheeran wrote, “Cause I don’t care, When I’m with my baby yeah. All the bad things disappear. And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody. I can deal with the bad nights. When I’m with my baby, yeah. Cause I don’t care, long as you just hold me near.”

While Sheeran’s last album, Divide, was released in 2017, Bieber’s last album, Purpose, came out in 2015. This is also the Bieber's first song after his marriage to Hailey Bieber (originally Hailey Baldwin). I Don’t Care is expected to top the music charts, given the love it is receiving right now.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram