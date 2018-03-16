English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Pink, Other Stars Work On Elton John Cover Album
The album will include 13 songs by John and his co-writer, Bernie Taupin, reinterpreted in a variety of genres, with other contributing artists to include Q-Tip, The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age, Pink and Logic.
A file photo of Sir Elton John.
Elton John has announced he's releasing an album next month featuring new versions of some of his best-loved songs, performed by superstars including Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, Mary J. Blige, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.
Revamp is set for release on April 6 and is available to pre-order as of Thursday. The album will include 13 songs by John and his co-writer, Bernie Taupin, reinterpreted in a variety of genres, with other contributing artists to include Q-Tip, The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age, Pink and Logic.
The track listing is as follows:
1. "Bennie And The Jets" - Elton John, Pink and Logic
2. "We All Fall In Love Sometimes" - Coldplay
3. "Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues" - Alessia Cara
4. "Candle In The Wind (2018 Version)" - Ed Sheeran
5. "Tiny Dancer" - Florence + The Machine
6. "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" - Mumford & Sons
7. "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" - Mary J. Blige
8. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - Q-Tip featuring Demi Lovato
9. "Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters" - The Killers
10. "Daniel" - Sam Smith
11. "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" - Miley Cyrus
12. "Your Song" - Lady Gaga
13. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Queens of the Stone Age
On the same day that Revamp is set for release, a second covers album, Restoration, will drop featuring some of John's songs interpreted by country music stars such as Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson.
Earlier this week, Elton John and the Recording Academy announced that the Grammy tribute concert Elton John: I'm Still Standing, which was recorded in January and featured many of the same artists who will appear on the album, will air on CBS in the US on April 10.
Also Watch
Revamp is set for release on April 6 and is available to pre-order as of Thursday. The album will include 13 songs by John and his co-writer, Bernie Taupin, reinterpreted in a variety of genres, with other contributing artists to include Q-Tip, The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age, Pink and Logic.
The track listing is as follows:
1. "Bennie And The Jets" - Elton John, Pink and Logic
2. "We All Fall In Love Sometimes" - Coldplay
3. "Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues" - Alessia Cara
4. "Candle In The Wind (2018 Version)" - Ed Sheeran
5. "Tiny Dancer" - Florence + The Machine
6. "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" - Mumford & Sons
7. "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" - Mary J. Blige
8. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - Q-Tip featuring Demi Lovato
9. "Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters" - The Killers
10. "Daniel" - Sam Smith
11. "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" - Miley Cyrus
12. "Your Song" - Lady Gaga
13. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Queens of the Stone Age
On the same day that Revamp is set for release, a second covers album, Restoration, will drop featuring some of John's songs interpreted by country music stars such as Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson.
Earlier this week, Elton John and the Recording Academy announced that the Grammy tribute concert Elton John: I'm Still Standing, which was recorded in January and featured many of the same artists who will appear on the album, will air on CBS in the US on April 10.
Also Watch
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KL Rahul and Boys Enjoy Mid-week Break in Colombo
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Big Achievement for All of Us: Kartik Aaryan On Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety Success