Ed Sheeran Marries Childhood Sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a Secret Ceremony: Reports
Congratulations are in order for pop star Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn on their secret wedding.
Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to long-time friend Cherry Seaborn on Instagram.
Congratulations are in order for pop star Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn on their secret wedding. Reportedly, the singer-songwriter tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fiancee Cherry Seaborn.
According to a report in EOnline, Sheeran, 28, and Seaborn, 26, tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at their home in December in Suffolk, England, with only close friends and family members in attendance. However, an official confirmation from the couple is awaited.
The Shape of You hitmaker had announced his engagement in December 2017. "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx, "he captioned an Instagram picture alongside an adorable picture of him and Seaborn.
The couple were childhood friends who attended school together in Suffolk. Sheeran first met Seaborn at the age of 11, but only became romantically involved years later.
The ginger-haired Grammy winner has enjoyed a string of hits since his debut album + (Plus) topped the UK charts in 2011 and reached No. 5 in the United States.
His single "Shape of You" was 2017's biggest selling single in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company, and "Perfect", featuring Beyonce, was Britain's Christmas No. 1 last year.
Seaborn, a keen field-hockey player, studied at Duke University in North Carolina and later worked in the Wall Street financial district of New York before transferring back to England.
