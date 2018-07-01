English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ed Sheeran Sued For $100 Million
Singer Ed Sheeran has been sued for a second time over allegations that his song "Thinking out loud" is a copy of Marvin Gayes Lets get it on.
File photo of the singer (Image courtesy: Reuters)
London: Singer Ed Sheeran has been sued for a second time over allegations that his song Thinking out loud is a copy of Marvin Gayes Lets get it on.
A company called Structured Asset Sales, which owns part of the copyright of Gaye's song, is suing Sheeran for $100 million, alleging that his 2014 single copies "the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping" of Gaye's 1973 hit, reports theguardian.com.
Structured Asset Sales was founded by the investment banker David Pullman, who in the late 1990s invited musicians to sell off their future income in exchange for money upfront. David Bowie, James Brown and the Isley Brothers were among his clients.
A judge rejected its initial motion for intervention on June 11. Structured Asset Sales then filed a fresh lawsuit repeating the claim of copyright infringement.
Defendants listed in the new claim include Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Atlantic Records and co-writer Amy Padge.
The suit follows another against "Thinking out loud" filed in August 2016 by the family of Townsend Jr, claiming "the melodic, harmonic and rhythmic: compositions of Thinking are substantially and/or strikingly similar to the drum composition of Let's".
