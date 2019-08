Ed Sheeran Takes Break from Concerts to Spend Time with Family

Ed Sheeran has announced that he is taking an 18-month break from playing live concerts.

The 28-year-old singer shared the news during the final gig of his Divide tour in his home town of Ipswich, reported metro.co.uk.

"As you may or may not know, I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it.

"I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months," Sheeran said during his performance.

During his break, the singer said his focus is on spending quality time with his family and wife Cherry Seaborn, whom he married on December 2018.

"I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour I've played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever," Sheeran said.

"It's been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you're breaking up with a girlfriend that you've been with for years. It sounds odd but it has been a long tour," he added.

