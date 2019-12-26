Take the pledge to vote

Ed Sheeran Taking a Hiatus from Music, Social Media

The singer released a statement on social media on Tuesday, saying that the hiatus will enable him to "go out and see some more of the world".

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
Ed Sheeran

British singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he is taking a break from music and social media.

The "Perfect" singer released a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that the hiatus will enable him to "go out and see some more of the world".

Read: Ed Sheeran Lost Weight Due to Trolls

"Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world.

"I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. (I'll) be off all social media until it's time to come back," Sheeran wrote.

2019 turned out to be quite successful for Sheeran after he registered his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with his LP 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'. He also wrapped up his globetrotting Divide tour that started in 2017.

The 28-year-old singer also addressed his loved ones and fans for "always being amazing".

"To my family and friends, see you when I see you and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about. Lots of love x," Sheeran concluded his statement.

Brb x

The singer's social media-specific hiatus comes almost four years after he took his first social media break in 2015.

At the time, Sheeran had said he had a great time sharing his life online for the previous five years but lamented that he found himself "seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes".

