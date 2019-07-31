Ed Sheeran to Compose Theme Song for Daniel Craig's Bond 25?

Reportedly, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is the first choice for the role of a composer of the theme track for the upcoming Bond 25, which releases on April 8, 2020. It is also being said that Daniel Craig himself is in Sheeran's favour as the the former's young daughter Ella is a big fan of the Shape of You singer and it was her who introduced Craig to Sheeran's music.

esquire.com reported a source saying, “Daniel was introduced to Ed’s music by his daughter Ella. She loves Ed, and Daniel now really likes his stuff too and wants Ed for the theme tune. Daniel is not just the lead actor on the movie but also one of the producers, so he has huge sway over every aspect."

"There was talk of Adele doing it again as her song was such a major hit, but Ed is under serious consideration. The sticking point is that Ed translates more to a younger generation, while Adele was more across all ages – so there are other artists they’re also looking at," the source added.

Adele has already composed Skyfall for the Bond film of the same name in 2012. Sheeran, on the other hand, had revealed back in 2017 that he had a Bond theme track but refused to divulge any details.

"I'm not going to say because someone might steal it," he said, "but it's good."

Bond 25 does not have an official title yet. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Bond 25 will be Craig’s final outing as 007.

