Ed Sheeran to have a Cameo in New Stars Wars Film The Rise of Skywalker

Ahead of the film's release a special look video was released. A single moment in the video revealed Ed Sheeran in a stormtrooper costume on the sets of the film.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
Ed Sheeran to have a Cameo in New Stars Wars Film The Rise of Skywalker
Image of Ed Sheeran, courtesy of Instagram

Ed Sheeran, besides delighting his fans with soulful songs, also loves to surprise them with small onscreen appearances. The singer has recently started exploring his acting skills by making cameos in films and shows. It has now come to light that the singer will be making an appearance in the Star Wars franchise.

Emotions are riding high for Star Wars fans of all generations as The Rise of Skywalker draws closer. The film will see a conclusion to the Skywalker family saga that has been ongoing for more than 40 years now.

Ahead of the film's release a special look video was released. The video looked back at the journey of the franchise ever since its starting in 1977. A single moment in the video revealed Ed Sheeran in a stormtrooper costume on the sets of the film. Looks like fans might now get to see a singing stormtrooper in The Rise of Skywalker.

Cameos in the Star Wars franchise is not an unusual concept. In the past actors like Daniel Craig, Simon Pegg, Joseph Gordon Lewitt, and even Mark Hamill's family have made cameos in the Star Wars films in the form of stormtroopers and aliens.

Ed Sheeran made his last cameo in Game of Thrones as a Lannister guard and even had the chance to showcase his singing talents in the role. He also recently made a cameo in the musical film titled Yesterday.

Ed Sheeran in his stormtrooper cameo will be hitting the big screens in The Rise of Skywalker on December 20, 2019.

