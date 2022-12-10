Ed Westwick Keeps Girlfriend Amy Jackson Close at Red Sea Festival, See Pics

The Red Sea International Festival kicked off with an inaugural event on December 1, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The prestigious festival marked the presence of a host of celebrated film personalities from across the globe. Among the many celebrities who graced the event with their presence, lovebirds Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson attended the closing night gala of the film festival. The British actor shared some stunning pictures with his girlfriend from the event on his Instagram handle.

In the first picture, the Gossip Girl star is seen striking a pose for the camera with Amy Jackson. The other pictures give a glimpse of the event and speakers. Westwick made heads turn as he donned a velvet tuxedo and bow tie. Amy, on the other hand, sported a strapless black and white dress that consisted of a pleated design. She brushed her locks back and completed her look with subtle makeup, a winged eye, and a light pink lip. Ed penned a caption that read, “What a ball”.

On seeing the pictures, fans went all out to praise the duo and how smart Ed looked at the event. One of the users wrote, “Love you since you were Chuck Bass”. Another user wrote, “What would Blair say when she saw you with this woman?” A third user added, “You guys look beautiful together. Love”.

Take a look at the post below.

Following numerous dating rumours, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the National Film Awards in London in 2022. It's interesting to note that Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson first met in person in December 2021 at the Red Sea International Festival.

Earlier, Amy was engaged to George Panayiotou. In September 2019, they gave birth to their son Andreas and were relishing the co-parenting stage. Amy deleted all of George's Instagram pictures after they broke up.

Amy, who is well-known for her work in Indian films, made her acting debut with Madarasapattinam. She went on to appear in films such as I, Singh Is Bling, Theri, Ekk Dhewana Tha, Gethu, and Thanga Magan. Ed Westwick, on the other hand, is best known for his role as Chuck aka Charles Bass in the hit show Gossip Girl.

Read all the Latest Movies News here