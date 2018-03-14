GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

LIVE Bye-Election Results 2018

Live Blog [+]
»
1-min read

Eddie Murphey Joins Arnold Schwarzenegger In Twins Sequel

The original 1988 film, which was directed and produced by Ivan Reitman, saw Schwarzenegger, 70, and Danny DeVito, 73, starring as twins Julius and Vincent Benedict, who were separated at birth.

IANS

Updated:March 14, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Eddie Murphey Joins Arnold Schwarzenegger In Twins Sequel
Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during the photo call to promote the film ''Wonders Of The Sea'', at the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (Image: AP)
Eddie Murphy has joined the cast of the Twins sequel, confirms actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger revealed this during a panel discussion at South by Southwest when he confirmed that Murphy, 56, was set for the long awaited sequel titled Triplets, reports deadline.com.

He said the film's script is finished. He also spoke on the physical differences between the three triplets in the movie, saying that it is about "Funny thing that happens in the mixing of the sperm".

The original 1988 film, which was directed and produced by Ivan Reitman, saw Schwarzenegger, 70, and Danny DeVito, 73, starring as twins Julius and Vincent Benedict, who were separated at birth.

Schwarzenegger opened up about the idea of Murphy joining the cast in the past, and said that it was something everyone was on board with.

"Eddie is hilarious. We've met several times, and I think we all want to do it, but some things take time to get off the ground," he said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES