Eddie Murphy Says He's Now Semi-Retired, Not Working Like Earlier

Eddie Murphy is a name that is well known across a variety of audiences. The comedy actor has made himself known through a variety of comedy based roles including his voice role as Donkey from the Shrek film franchise. Not only that but he has also acted as the last Dr. Dolittle apart from being a Nutty Professor and a Beverly Hills Cop. Despite the widespread popularity and success, Murphy has become a lesser-known actor in recent years. One of the major reasons for this he recently revealed was of his own choosing.

He was last seen in his recently released film titled Dolemite is My Name. Prior to this, he was last seen on the big screen in 2016 in a drama film. Before that, he had acted in only one film in 2012. The comedian refers to this as his semi-retired state and confirmed that he does not plan to come out of it now.

In an interview with Al Roker, he said, "I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not trying to get anything. That means I'm never ever, even if people love these pictures I'm doing -- I'm never going to be on it like I was in my 20s. What I like more than anything is to not have a schedule and just be within earshot of my children."

If this news makes fans feel sad they should rest assured keeping in mind that this not his complete retirement. The actor later clarified that he would accept anything coming his way if it will be something really great. Apart from this, he had stated that he would be returning to perform standup comedy more often. Murphy began performing as a standup comedian at the age of 15.

Eddie Murphy will also be appearing in the 2020 film Coming 2 America which is a sequel to his 1988 film Coming to America.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.