Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' To Debut On Amazon In March 2021

Los Angeles: Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights for Eddie Murphy’s much-awaited movie “Coming 2 America”. The studio announced on Friday that it bought the film, a sequel to John Landis’ 1988 comedy “Coming to America”, from Paramount Pictures, reported Variety.

The film will release on streamer Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. The first film focused on Prince Akeem (Murphy), from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who comes to New York, and gets a job at a McDonald’s while trying to find a life partner.

The follow-up, directed by Craig Brewer, will see the newly-crowned King Akeem and Semmi embark on a new adventure that has them traversing the globe from Zamunda, back to Queens. Returning cast members include James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson.

They will be joined by newcomers Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor. Paramount Pictures has produced the movie in association with New Republic Pictures, Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films.

Kenya Barris, Barry W Blaustein and David Sheffield have penned the script, with story by Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Murphy.