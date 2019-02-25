Eddie Redmayne: Actors are Skinless People Who Have Taken a Load of Rejections

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne believes that to be a good actor, you have to be skinless."I have this whole theory on why actors are so weird.... It is because they are super sensitive people," Redmayne told IANS."And the reason why they are sensitive people is because they are skinless people who have taken a load of rejections. It eventually shaves away your skin literally," he added."But in order to be a good actor, you have to be skinless. (So that) when people see you on screen, people can understand your emotions. That's the way I try to balance out my own particular kind of anxiety that I worry a lot in my life with the fact that probably if I was insensitive then I wouldn't be having a career and getting to do a job which I love," he added.He walked into the industry with a career-breaking role in Twelfth Night at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in 2002, but got his ticket to the film world with his role in My Week with Marilyn in 2011.Redmayne is known for his work in several critically-acclaimed films, including Les Miserables, The Danish Girl, The Theory of Everything and the Fantastic Beasts movies—a spin-off of the famous Harry Potter films—starring actors like Jude Law and Johnny Depp.