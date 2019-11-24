Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Eddie Redmayne Wants Hagrid to Star in Fantastic Beasts 3

Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid, the half-giant and a dear friend to the troublesome trio -- Harry, Hermione and Ron -- in the Harry Potter films.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Eddie Redmayne Wants Hagrid to Star in Fantastic Beasts 3
credits - #RobbieColtrane/ Eddie Redmayne instagram

Actor Eddie Redmayne says he would love to see beloved Harry Potter character Hagrid to appear in the third chapter of franchise's spin-off films, Fantastic Beasts.

Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the new series, made the revelation in a Reddit AMA.

When asked which character he would like to see feature in Fantastic Beasts 3, the Oscar winner replied, "Hagrid Hagrid always Hagrid".

Veteran actor Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid, the half-giant and a dear friend to the troublesome trio -- Harry, Hermione and Ron -- in the Harry Potter films.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros confirmed that production on the new film is set to begin next March 2020, to be released in 2021.

After New York and Paris, where the earlier two Fantastic Beasts movies were based, Brazilian city Rio De Janeiro will serve as the backdrop of the new film.

Besides Redmayne, the film's returning cast members include Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler and Katherine Waterston.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram