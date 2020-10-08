Edgar Ramirez Joins Jessica Chastain In 'Losing Clementine'

Los Angeles: Actor Edgar Ramirez is set to star opposite Jessica Chastain in the comedy-drama “Losing Clementine”, based on Ashley Ream’s acclaimed novel of the same name. The plot revolves around world famous artist Clementine Pritchard (Chastain) who, after flushing away her medicines, gives herself 31 days to tie up loose ends before committing suicide. While checking off her bucket list, she uncovers secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister.

According to Deadline, Ramirez will play the former husband and one true love of Pritchard. Award-winning Argentine filmmaker Lucia Puenzo is attached to direct the film from a script penned by “Better Call Saul” writer Ann Cherkis.

Renee Tab will produce with her partner Christopher Tuffin alongside Freckle Films’ Chastain and Kelly Carmichael. Miller Way’s Michael and Jeeny Miller will executive produce alongside Sentient’s Jake Martin and Maryam Lieberman, and Cherkis. Ramirez was nominated for a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy in his supporting role as the titular fashion designer in the FX limited series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”. He was also nominated for both trophies for his lead actor work in the miniseries Carlos, about Venezuelan revolutionary Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, who founded a worldwide terrorist organisation and raided the 1975 OPEC meeting.