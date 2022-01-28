Edgy, Progressive and New Age: Catch the Title Track of Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta

Netflix India’s highly anticipated comedy thriller ‘Looop Lapeta,’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, is set to take audiences on an exciting ride. The film, directed by Aakash Bhatia, follows an adventurous journey through a sticky situation in which a girlfriend (Taapsee Pannu) is on a mission to save her boyfriend (Tahir Raj Bhasin)

Taapsee Pannu continues to break the rules as an artist, and “Looop Lapeta" is an edgy, new territory for the powerhouse actor, who is paired for the first time with the accomplished Tahir Raj Bhasin. Taapsee’s character Savi and her lover Satya, played by Tahir, are introduced in the recently released trailer

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to the film’s trailer, the producers have released the title track.

With its edgy and quirky visuals, unique camerawork, and progressive and new-age edit, the song sung by Jay Anand and Sidhant Mago and composed by Sidhant Mago and Mayank Mehra (Mikelal) leaves you wanting more.

As the drama-release comedy’s date gets closer, the producers have released her first look. Taapsee Pannu looks chic, hip, and trendy in this image, which features her in a previously unseen avatar.

The film is a remake of Tom Tykwer’s cult classic German film Run Lola Run, which was released in 1998. It starred Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu in lead roles. The suspenseful thriller also combines the best of both genres – comedy and thriller – with a dash of action, making it the ideal entertainer that will keep audiences hooked on ‘Looop.’

Looop Lapeta, produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment, and Aayush Maheshwari, was originally scheduled to release in January 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The film, directed by Aakash Bhatia, will now be available on Netflix beginning February 4.

