Edhuvo Ondru song from Gautham Menon starrer Anuragam’s song is out

The romantic single track, Edhuvo Ondru, from actor and director Gautham Menon’s upcoming Malayalam film Anuragama, which was released, is getting a massive response from the audiences. The video song has already garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube within 2 days since its release.

Edhuvo Ondru song has been written by Mohan Raja while Joel Johns has composed the music. Hanan Shaah and music director Joel Jones have given voice for the track.

In the video, Gautham Menon is seen playing guitar and singing the melodious song Edhuvo Ondru.

Moments after the music video was released, many social media users poured their love in the comment section. One user commented, “He can give the soul to the song with his singing….no words….done it well”. Another user added, “Masha Allah his voice really melted us”. A third user wrote, “Thumbs up to everyone who worked on this song! We’re all happy that Hanan is a part of this, all the very best to Shahad, Joel and the rest of the team”.

Directed by Shahad, the film features Ashwin Jose, Johnny Antony, Devyani, Sheela and Gauri G Kishan, Musi, Lena, Durga Krishna, Sudheesh and Manikandan Pattambi in the pivotal roles.

Ashwin Jose has penned the screenplay of the film while Suresh Gopi has handled the cinematography.

The film is bankrolled by Sudhish N and Premchandran AG. The film is reported to be a poignant melody about his lost love from college and will soon hit the theatres.

On the work front, Gautham Menon has become quite popular among the audiences for films like Vaaranam Aayiram, Ye Maaya Chesave, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. He has a few films in the pipeline including Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, Dhruva Natchathiram, Michael, 13, Karumegangal Kalaiginrana and Viduthalai Part 2, among others.

