Eesha Rebba Looks Super Stylish In Her Green Co-ord Set Outfit, Pics Viral

Beauty queen Eesha Rebba is a known face in the Telugu film industry. From her acting to her amazing fashion statement, she has always won the hearts of her fans. And the actress is once again making the headlines and winning hearts with her super stylish look in a green co-ord set outfit.

She is quite active on social media and frequently shares photos and videos with her fans. And often her gorgeous outfit photos go viral on social media. Fans quickly grab the opportunity to praise their favourite actress in the comment section.

In the recent photo, the actress is seen in a green puffy sleeves crop top and a ruffled mini skirt. She kept her traces open and opted for nude makeup which made her look more gorgeous. “Be yourself, there’s no one better,” she wrote in the caption.

Seeing the post, fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful” while another one said, “Nice Outfit”.



On July 14, the actress shared another set of photos in golden Indian attire. Eesha posted a sideway look in a fully embroidered golden lehenga. Her open hairstyle with her matching earring and necklace has taken the internet by storm. Sharing the photos on Instagram the actress wrote, “Say something”.



On the professional ground, Eesha Rebba made her acting debut in 2012 with the film Life Is Beautiful. Later, in 2013, she appeared in a lead role in the movie Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha. The movie was a huge success at the box office and was nominated for Best Film at the International Indian Film festival in South Africa.

She is best known for projects that include Bandipotu, Oyee, Ami Thumi, Darsakudu, and Awe.

Next, the actress will be seen in the Malayalam film Ottu. The movie is directed by Fellini T.P. and it is written by S. Sanjeev. The film will feature Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles. She also has the Tamil language horror movie Aayiram Jenmangal in her kitty. The movie is directed by Durai and features Padmapriya and Rajnikanth in the tutorial roles.

