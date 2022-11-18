Eesha Rebba’s Latest Workout Clicks Will Inspire You to Hit the Gym Right Away

Telugu actress Eesha Rebba is a predominant face when it comes to films. The actress displayed some amazing performances in films like Ottu, Raagala 24 Gantallo, Brand Babu, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava among others. Eesha can be hailed as a fashionista, impressing her admirers with jaw-dropping pictures on social media. Not to forget the charismatic lady is also a keen fitness enthusiast. She has been shelling out major fitness goals with her rigorous workout regimen. Recently, Eesha shared some glimpses of herself, sweating it out at the gym.

“AT IT," the actress captioned the streak of workout pictures that she posted on Instagram. Dressed in the perfect gym attire, Eesha clicked a mirror selfie, sporting a pink, half-zipped-up tee along with a pair of sleek black track pants.

Securing her hair with a tight ponytail, the actress teamed up her outfit with gym gloves and a set of uber-cool sneakers. Eesha had a no-makeup look on her as she seemed to be working extensively at the gym.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans went gaga over Eesha’s sporty and tomboyish look. Besides dropping uncountable heart and fire emojis, she also earned compliments like “ Fabulously Fantastically Beautiful”, “Great… Stay Healthy… Stay Fit…” and “Strong.”

Eesha’s photoshoot diaries are proof that the actress can rock both traditional and modern wear with grace. The same applies in terms of makeup. The 32-year-old is capable of acing both a glammed-up look as well as a minimalistic one. Check out some of the snaps of this Telugu diva that are a treat to the eyes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Eesha was last seen in the Malayalam-language film Ottu. Helmed by Fellini TP, Ottu is an action-thriller that also stars Arvind Swamy, Kunchackio Boban, Jackie Shroff, Siyad Yadu in crucial roles. Ottu which was released this year on September 8 opened big in the theatres. Eesha’s upcoming projects have not been unveiled as of yet.

