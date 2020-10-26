'Eeswaran' to Release on Pongal 2021, Simbu Impresses in First Look Poster

Makers of Eeswaran have finally dropped the much awaited first look of Simbu. The actor’s look in the first look poster from the upcoming film is unmissable. Simbu, in the poster, looks straight with a sharp gaze as a snake is firmly held in his hands.

The 37-year-old looks in great shape as the poster flaunts his mean look with a lean frame. Simbu, also known as STR, had been working extensively on his body and the results have paid off. The actor frequently shared videos of his workout giving a peek of his physical transformation on social media. He has had to work hard to achieve the weight loss seen in the new poster.

The Kollywood star himself posted the motion poster from Eeswaran which is visually appealing. The motion poster captures the importance of the snake in the film and also hints of some cricket elements. Simbu’s voice is heard saying “Now bowl the ball, man” towards the end of the motion poster.

Simbu, who had been on the receiving end of harsh criticism from the audience in the last few years, had deactivated his social media accounts. However, it appears that Simbu is looking at the upcoming film as his redemption and has once again reactivated his Twitter and Facebook handles.

Here is the motion poster:

Eeswaran, written and directed by Suseenthiran is touted to be a drama, based in rural setting. The project that went on floors in Dindigul last week, is scheduled for a Pongal 2021 release. Nidhhi Agerwal has been roped in to play the female protagonist in the forthcoming film. Music great S Thaman is the composer for the film.

STR was last seen in the 2019 film Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven directed by Sundar C. In addition to Eeswaran, Simbu will be seen in the upcoming political action thriller Maanaadu helmed by Venkat Prabhu.