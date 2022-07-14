Eeswarude First Single From Nandamuri Kalyanram’s Bimbisara Is Out

Nandamuri Kalyanram’s upcoming film Bimbisara is all set to release on August 5. The makers have now launched the lyrical video of the first single from the film. Titled Eeswarude, the song was released on Wednesday. The track is energetic and it has already received more than 8 lakh views.

Kalyan Ram, on Twitter, has shared an announcement poster featuring himself as King Bimbisara. He wrote, “Bimbisara’s first single, Eeswarude. is out now.”

Kaala Bhairava has lent his voice for the song. It is composed by Chirrantan Bhatt. Meanwhile, Shreemani and Vinod Verma are the faces behind the lyrics and mixing & mastering of the song, respectively.

Watch the first single from Bimbisara here:

With this upcoming project, Mallidi Vashist will mark his directorial debut. It is bankrolled by K Hari Krishna under Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts banner. On July 4, the makers unveiled the trailer of the Telugu drama. Kalyan Ram is playing a dual role in the film and the teaser gives a glimpse into both the characters. The actor will be seen as King Bimbisara, who ruled Magadha in 5th Century BC, and a modern incarnation of the same character.

Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy are playing important roles in this socio-fantasy action entertainer.

Along with music by Chirantan Bhatt, the project has legendary composer MM Keeravani provide the background score. Meanwhile, Tammi Raju is handling the editing, and cinematography is taken care of by Chota K Naidu.

Along with Bimbisara, Kalyan Ram is doing another movie under Mythri Movie Makers with debutant director Rajendra.

