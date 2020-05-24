Eid 2020: TV Actress Gulfam Khan Shares Her Plans

Ahead of Eid on Monday, actress Gulfam Khan has shared how she is going to celebrate the festival during the lockdown.

"We will be enthusiastically celebrating Eid this year at home with the same spirit as always because it's not about what you do or where you celebrate. It is about how you feel. My family members are spread all across at the moment, and though two of my sisters are in Mumbai we won't be able to meet personally. Instead will meet virtually over video calls," she said.

As Gulfam could not shop for new clothes this time, she will pick her Eid wear from among the best in her wardrobe.

"I couldn't shop for my Eid outfit this year but I will wear my best outfit, because I love dressing up on this day," she added.

Cooking delicacies is Gulfam's priority on Eid.

"Sheer Korma is a must on the menu and it's my personal favourite, especially on the holy occasion of Eid. This year, I will even make a special delicacy that I have been planning to prepare for a long time. What I genuinely love the most about Eid is the spirit, which is just like Diwali and Christmas. It's all about positivity, and at our place we celebrate all festivals with the same fervour. This day, I would like advising everyone to keep smiling and keep spreading love and happiness," she added.

Gulfam is best known for her role in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, which airs on Sony SAB.

