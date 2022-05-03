Eid 2022: Imran Khan Makes Rare Appearance in Cousin Ira Khan's Pics from Celebration with Friends and Family

Muslim community across the country is celebrating the festival of Eid today i.e on May 3. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year, Ramadan. Social media is already flooded with Eid wishes. To mark the occasion, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira took to Instagram and posted some happy pictures with her friends in traditional attire, celebrating the festival. She also shared a fact about eligibility for “Eidi." While scrolling through the pics, we spotted Imran Khan who looks unrecognisable dressed in a white Pathani kurta set

In the pictures, we see Ira looking gorgeous as she donned a dark green lehenga and a cleavage-baring choli, paired with a colourful dupatta. Donning a no make up look, Ira opted for eyeliner and statement earrings that complemented her attire. With her curly strands open, Ira looks beautiful as she celebrated Eid with her friends. As we scroll we see Ira along with her couple of friends who candidly strike a pose for the lens and have a fun time while celebrating Eid.

Taking to the captions, the Dangal actor’s daughter shared a fact about “eligibility for Eidi." She wrote, “Did you know you’re eligible for eidi till you’re married?! I thought once you’re an adult (18) it’s done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA.You learn something new everyday."

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to extend greetings on the festival.

While one social media user wrote, “Eid Mubarak..," another Instagram user took to the comments section to complement Ira on the adorable pictures, writing, “So Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to extend greetings on the festival. Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi among others took to their respective social media handles and wished fans on the occasion of Eid.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. A remake of Forrest Gump, the movie’s screenplay has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on the 11th of August.

