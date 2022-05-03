Eid 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Others Send Wishes To Their Fans

Muslim community across the country is celebrating the festival of Eid today i.e on May 3. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year, Ramadan. As people celebrate the festival by sending wishes to others, how can our Bollywood stars not send love to their fans on this auspicious day?.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi among others took to their respective social media handles and wished fans on the occasion of Eid.

Amitabh Bachchan was among the first ones to Tweet a wish for fans on Eid. The 79-year-old actor kept it simple and short as he dropped a picture that read Eid Mubarak. Raveena Tandon wished Eid Mubarak to fans as she dropped a photo of the moon. The KGF: Chapter 2 actress also shared another picture in which she was seen dressed in a traditional green suit. Akshay Kumar also wrote in Hindi, “Eid Mubarak everyone, this day will bring happiness in lives of us all." Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Anupam Kher, Huma Qureshi, and Ram Madhavan among others also sent wishes to their fans.

T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !! pic.twitter.com/0YV8CRO69Z— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2022

#EidMubarak to All ! May your Eid be filled with peace,love and joy ! #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/WWNCZH3ImF— Acharya (@KChiruTweets) May 3, 2022

Wishing everyone a very Happy Eid!— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 3, 2022

Chand Mubarak 🌙 Eid Mubarak— Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 2, 2022

Happy Eid to all. Love, Peace and Happiness always. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/IO1jxcVovg— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 3, 2022

Eid Mubarak to you all.. May the world see love, peace and prosperity.Have a wonderful day: pic.twitter.com/gkHUYhI9qL— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 3, 2022

News18.com wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone!

