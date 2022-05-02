Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Fans Eid Mubarak, See Tweet

Amitabh Bachchan wished Eid Mubarak to his followers via Twitter on Monday. The 79-year-old has shared a picture that read Eid Mubarak. It kept it simple and short. Check out the tweet here:

T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !! pic.twitter.com/0YV8CRO69Z— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2022

Reacting to Big B’s message, several followers have extended their greetings. They also wished him back. Besides sharing Eid greetings on Twitter, the actor also dropped a glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai on Instagram. On Sunday, Big B shared a picture along with his co-stars Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. The three were dressed in colourful winter clothes, while Big B lifted his leg up in the air as he supported his arms around Kher and Irani. The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Sharing the photo on the social media platform, Bachchan wrote in Hindi, “Ye umar ka taqaza hai; Hairat Angez nazara hai. (It's a matter of age with an amazing view).” Fans of the actor were quite excited to see the three actors working together in the upcoming Rajshri productions movie which also stars Parineeti Chopra.

A fan shared his reaction and wrote on Instagram, “Legends in a frame.” Another complimented the youthful spirit. “Forever Young.” Others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

A video shared by Irani on Instagram captured the action that took place on the last day of their shoot. The cast and crew of the movie paid tribute to Barjatya by doing his signature jump. Sharing the video on Instagram, Irani wrote, “This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you.”

Uunchai also stars Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa.

