Eid 2022: Here's How Aasif Sheikh, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Other TV Stars are Celebrating This Year

The festival of Eid is being celebrated all around the world as Ramadan comes to an end. Eid Al- Fitr marks the exchange of gifts, food and prayers. The festival serves as respite after a month of fasting and abstinence. Several TV actors took the chance to wish their fans and share their memories and plans for Eid Al-Fitr this year.

Actor Aasif Sheikh, who is popularly known for his role as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, said, “I offered namaz at home during the last two years of Eid. However, as we are venturing out this year, I will be offering namaz at the masjid. Then I’ll return home and gorge on my favourite sheer khurma. I have invited some of my friends and family to a special lunch comprising of Biryani, Korma, Naan, and many other delicacies.”

Aasif also took a trip down memory lane, “My native place is Varanasi, where my Dadaji resided. He used to host a big celebration on the day of Eid. A lot of our relatives used to come over to celebrate with us. A dastarkhwan of 25–30 people used to be filled with guests. We had no idea who would show up or who would be enjoying themselves… Bas chalta rehta tha karavan. Those memories from the early 1980s are still fresh in my mind."

Farhana Fatema, who appears as Shanti Mishra in Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai, said, “Eid is always a wonderful and memorable occasion for me. It is about getting together with friends, family, and loved ones. For these special occasions in the last two years, we were unable to meet our loved ones. This year, I am excited to host a family gathering.”

She described, “The festivities will take place over two days at my residence. Biryani, sheer khurma, dahi bada, and falooda will be on the menu.” She also narrated an anecdote, “Taking Eidi from my parents and older siblings has been my favourite thing to do on this special day since I was a child. I recall my father forgetting to give me Eidi one time and going outside to meet his friends. I was on the verge of going on a hunger strike until he returned and gave me my Eidi (laughs). My cousins and siblings continue to tease me about it. I wish everyone a happy celebration. Eid Mubarak to everyone."

Aly Goni talked about his plans for Eid Al-Fitr this year and recalled his childhood memories. He said, “I am planning to go to Jammu to be with my family on Eid. It’s always special whenever I am with my family. My parents have gone for Umrah, and will be back after Eid, so I will wait till they come back to Jammu. I am a big time foodie but I love the sheer khurma and biryani that my mom makes during this time. But she won’t be there this year so my sister will be making all the delicacies. But once my mother is back I will definitely ask her to make it for me before I come back to Mumbai. I don’t cook much but help my family in the preparations. I have many fond memories of Eid and therefore it’s difficult to share just one. But what’s common in all of them is me and my sister, Ilham, fighting over Eidi.”

Hasan Zaidi mentioned that he would not be in India for this year’s Eid as he has to travel across Europe as they have a lot of work to do which was halted due to the pandemic. He also noted that it was his daughter’s summer vacation and that after a while everything just centres around one’s children. Talking about the crisis in Ukraine, the actor said, “I pray for those people who lost their lives, are fighting for a better lifestyle, those who have been separated from their country, from their loved ones. I just wish them well and pray that Allah gives them strength.”

He recounted his childhood memories of Eid and talked about his love for cooking and kebabs. Zaidi talked about his mother’s legendary sewaiyan and biryani. He said, “Getting new clothes like kurtas, pajamas, new jeans, T-shirts of our choice made us happy. There used to be morning prayers where we all used to go together. We knew that once the prayers are over one gets home, you will get sewaiyan and so much good food. Many people used to come and visit us during this time. Getting money or eidi as a kid used to be a big thing for us. At the end of the day we would start counting to find out who got how much. The time spent with family and friends was so special during Eid.”

Eijaz Khan is known for his character, Raidhan Raj Katara from Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. On the topic of his Eid plans, the actor said that he would go to the Eid namaz in the morning with his father and brother and that he usually goes to his cousin’s place for the celebrations. He expressed his excitement over his wife, Pavitra being a part of his family’s festivities this year. He continued on, “After namaz, we will have sheer khurma and most importantly we will be giving Zakat before that. At this particular time there are a lot of people who actually need it.” He talked about his favourite dishes, “My all time favourite dishes are yakhni pulao, dal gosht and biryani. I don’t know what Pavitra plans to cook for Eid this year. Whatever she will cook, it is going to be wonderful.”

He further said, “This Eid will be very special. We will be spending time with our family, we have been away from our family for two years now. My fondest memory of Eid is when my whole family used to be together, especially my sisters, brothers, brother in law, nephew and niece. This time, they are in Saudi and are not with us, but when my whole family is together that’s the best Eid ever.”

