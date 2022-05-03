Eid 2022: Lost Kareena Kapoor, Distracted Taimur Ruin Saif Ali Khan, Soha-Kunal Kemmu's Family Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans with a family picture featuring Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Saba Ali Khan and the kids — Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya and Jeh. While the picture featured almost all the family members, it was far from a perfect click. In the picture, Kareena appeared to be lost in thought while Taimur was distracted when the happy picture was being taken.

The Veere Di Wedding star shared the family picture and wrote, “Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!! @sakpataudi @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu." The picture also gave fans a glimpse at Kareena, Saif, Soha and Kunal’s Eid outfits.

For the festival, Kareena picked out a simple blue Anarkali while Soha picked out a breezy pink outfit. Meanwhile, Saif and Kunal picked out crisp kurta-pyjama for the occasion. Taimur and Jeh also wore adorable kurta-pyjama while Inaaya appeared to be wearing a lehenga.

Earlier in the day, Soha shared pictures from their Eid preparations. In one picture, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya were seen enjoying a sweet dish while the couple was seen preparing firni in the kitchen in another. “Wishing you and your families peace and prosperity and a very joyous Eid al-Fitr #eidmubarak," Soha captioned the pictures.

Several stars took to Instagram and wished fans on the occasion of Eid. Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi among others took to their respective social media handles and wished fans on the occasion of Eid.

On the work front, Kareena and Saif have a few projects in the making. Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and has a movie with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline. Saif will be seen Vikram Vedha and Adipurush.

