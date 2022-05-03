CHANGE LANGUAGE
Eid 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu and Other South Superstars Send Wishes To Fans
Eid 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu and Other South Superstars Send Wishes To Fans

From Dulquer Salmaan To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Celebs Send Eid Wishes To Their Fans (Photo: Instagram)

Several celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and others send Eid wishes to their fans.

Entertainment Bureau

Muslim community across the country is celebrating the festival of Eid today i.e on May 3. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year, Ramadan. Social media is already flooded with Eid wishes. Several of South cinema superstars too took to their social media handles and sent love to their fans on this auspicious day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and dropped an Eid special poster of her movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. “Eid al-Fitr Wishes Everyone," she wrote and dropped a red heart emoji. Even Mahesh Babu wrote, “Warmest wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr! May the festive spirit bring love, harmony and brotherhood! #EidMubarak."

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR also sent wishes to their fans on the occasion of Eid. While Ram Charan tweeted, “Wishing you and your loved ones, a happy & peaceful Eid Eid Mubarak!!" Jr NTR wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Eid!" Among others, Chiranjeevi and Dulquer Salmaan also sent wishes to their fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Story
Mahesh Babu Sends Eid Wishes To Fans

News18.com wishes Eid Mubarak to all! 

