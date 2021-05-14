Eid Festivities Continue for Salman Khan Fans as Radhe Gets a 'Flying Start' Overseas

Salman Khan and Eid is one of the most awaited combination for the superstar’s fans, which has delivered blockbusters like Dabangg (2010), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016). Not just in terms of Box office collections, these films find a spot amongst most entertaining Bollywood flicks. Despite the pandemic, Salman has treated his fans and audiences with ‘Eidi’ this year too, with the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

It was slated for Eid 2020, but had to be postponed because of the nationwide lockdown. Salman decided to wait for the situation to improve and the film got pushed by a year. This year too, Radhe was slated for a theatrical release on Eid but the pandemic continued. Then, the makers of the film opted for a unique release strategy, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai became the first-ever big-scale entertainer to get a multi-format release.

On Thursday, merely a few hours after the film was made available on ZEE5 in a pay-per-view service, the servers of the official release platform of the film crashed, owing to the tremendous response from Salman fans. The film is also off to a good start in its theatrical collections overseas, earning Rs 41 lakhs from New Zealand and Australia on Day 1.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie has released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

