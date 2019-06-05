Eid Mubarak 2019: From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Celebs Wish Peace and Happiness
Spread love, unity, peace and happiness, urged the film fraternity members on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday.
Spread love, unity, peace and happiness, urged the film fraternity members on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday.
India celebrates Eid-ul-fitr today. The holiday spans over three days, the first day marking the end of Ramadan and the month-long fasting observed by people from dusk to dawn. However, the Eid-ul- Fitr festivities begin only after the sighting of the crescent moon. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2019, celebs took to Twitter to convey Eid wishes to their fans and family.
Bollywood’s Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans, along with images on Eid and a tweet, “Eid Mubarak... love peace and prosperity among all..!”
Actor Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Maharshi, posted a picture with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids, with the caption, “Happy Eid. May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity... #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr”
Actress Parineeti Chopra also tweeted, “#EidMubarak!!!! Hope you all are celebrating the day of sharing love, being thankful and eating biryani! Haha”
Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha also wished their fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2019. While Akshay wrote, “May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family. #EidMubarak”, Sonakshi tweeted her picture with the caption, “Eid mubarak”
Arjun Reddy actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani also wished their fans. Shahid tweeted, “Eid Mubarak chandmubarak.”
Eid 2019 also marks the release of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Lead actress Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her from Bharat’s grand premiere, with the caption, “Aap sabko chand Mubarak.”
Telugu actor Dulquer Salmaan also took to Twitter to wish his fans, “Eid Mubarak to everyone!!!”
Actress Kajal Agrawal also tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to you and your family... Have a joyful and blessed Eid #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr”
Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating... May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world ❤✨— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 5, 2019
May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family.#EidMubarak— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019
T 3185 - Eid Mubarak .. love peace and prosperity among all .. !🙏❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/PA9fSAyXy5— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2019
Happy Eid😊 May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity... #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/rVjC6mv0Ht— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 5, 2019
Eid Mubarak chand mubarak. ❤️❤️— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 5, 2019
Eid Mubarak ❤️— Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) June 5, 2019
Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light.— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2019
#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love 💖— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2019
Eid Mubarak to everyone !!!— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 5, 2019
Eid mubarak 💫 pic.twitter.com/d1LbOpw5ST— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 5, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis
- Ravi Shastri's Photo With Two Female Fans Goes Viral After Australian Journalist's Mocking Tweet
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
- Spotify Data Says Indians Listen to Lit Playlists Post 4pm To Shift Into Party Mood
- India vs South Africa: Five Key Battles That Will Define India's World Cup Opener
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s