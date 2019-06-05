Eid Mubarak 2019: From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Celebs Wish Peace and Happiness

India celebrates Eid-ul-fitr today. The holiday spans over three days, the first day marking the end of Ramadan and the month-long fasting observed by people from dusk to dawn. However, the Eid-ul- Fitr festivities begin only after the sighting of the crescent moon. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2019, celebs took to Twitter to convey Eid wishes to their fans and family.

Bollywood’s Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans, along with images on Eid and a tweet, “Eid Mubarak... love peace and prosperity among all..!”

Actor Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Maharshi, posted a picture with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids, with the caption, “Happy Eid. May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity... #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr”

Actress Parineeti Chopra also tweeted, “#EidMubarak!!!! Hope you all are celebrating the day of sharing love, being thankful and eating biryani! Haha”

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha also wished their fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2019. While Akshay wrote, “May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family. #EidMubarak”, Sonakshi tweeted her picture with the caption, “Eid mubarak”

Arjun Reddy actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani also wished their fans. Shahid tweeted, “Eid Mubarak chandmubarak.”

Eid 2019 also marks the release of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Lead actress Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her from Bharat’s grand premiere, with the caption, “Aap sabko chand Mubarak.”

Telugu actor Dulquer Salmaan also took to Twitter to wish his fans, “Eid Mubarak to everyone!!!”

Actress Kajal Agrawal also tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to you and your family... Have a joyful and blessed Eid #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr”

