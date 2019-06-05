Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Eid Mubarak 2019: From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Celebs Wish Peace and Happiness

Spread love, unity, peace and happiness, urged the film fraternity members on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Eid Mubarak 2019: From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Celebs Wish Peace and Happiness
Spread love, unity, peace and happiness, urged the film fraternity members on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday.
Loading...

India celebrates Eid-ul-fitr today. The holiday spans over three days, the first day marking the end of Ramadan and the month-long fasting observed by people from dusk to dawn. However, the Eid-ul- Fitr festivities begin only after the sighting of the crescent moon. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2019, celebs took to Twitter to convey Eid wishes to their fans and family.

Bollywood’s Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans, along with images on Eid and a tweet, “Eid Mubarak... love peace and prosperity among all..!”

Actor Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Maharshi, posted a picture with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids, with the caption, “Happy Eid. May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity... #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr”

Actress Parineeti Chopra also tweeted, “#EidMubarak!!!! Hope you all are celebrating the day of sharing love, being thankful and eating biryani! Haha”

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha also wished their fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2019. While Akshay wrote, “May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family. #EidMubarak”, Sonakshi tweeted her picture with the caption, “Eid mubarak”

Arjun Reddy actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani also wished their fans. Shahid tweeted, “Eid Mubarak chandmubarak.”

Eid 2019 also marks the release of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Lead actress Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her from Bharat’s grand premiere, with the caption, “Aap sabko chand Mubarak.”

Telugu actor Dulquer Salmaan also took to Twitter to wish his fans, “Eid Mubarak to everyone!!!”

Actress Kajal Agrawal also tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to you and your family... Have a joyful and blessed Eid #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram