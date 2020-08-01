Eid Mubarak 2020: Shah Rukh Khan to Mohanlal, Celebrities Wish Their Fans

Eid Al- Adha is being observed on Saturday with strict adherence to precautions amid the corona virus pandemic. People in the national capital celebrated as they offered namaz in mosques and performed the ritual of animal sacrifice.

As people celebrate one of the most important festivals of the Islamic calendar, celebrities take to their Twitter and Instagram accounts to wish their fans. Check out the celebrity wishes:

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 wished his fans 'Eid Mubarak', with an image on twitter.

T 3612 - Eid al Adha ..Mubarak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XCtKFfO3Gd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

Priyanka Chopra tweeted "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace."

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.🌙 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 1, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan posted a monochromatic picture of his youngest son AbRam Khan on Instagram with the caption, "Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug."

Director Farah Khan posted a throwback image of her children in ethnic wear and captioned it "What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK.. ♥️😂"

Salmaan khan could be seen sharing a picture of him on twitter wearing a cloth over his face. He captioned it as "Eid Mubarak!"

Actors down South, too, wished happiness, love and compassion to their fans. Mohanlal Viswanathan, known mononymously as Mohanlal, wished his fans 'Eid Mubarak' from his verified twitter account.

Actress Anusree wished hapiness, love and compassion to every one. "May Happiness, Love, Compassion Spread across every human being on earth!!! EID MUBARAK❤", read her instagram caption.

Mammootty wished 'Eid Mubarak' with an image on Facebook.

Eid al-Adha is observed on the tenth day of the last Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.