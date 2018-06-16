Eid Mubarak: Soulful Playlist to Set The Mood For the Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across India today with the sweetness of 'Sewai' and a customary Salman Khan new release, Tubelight. Popularly known as Meethi Eid, Eid-ul-Fitr, marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramazan and Muslims around the world celebrate this day with prayers, sharing gifts with family and friends and doing charity work.Propagating the noble thought of compassion and kindness, the festival has always held an important place in Indian cinema and music. While various Sufi songs dedicated to the teachings of Prophet and/or asking his mercy, there are many romantic tracks written describing the beauty of Eid's crescent moon. From Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's beautiful vocals to AR Rahman's soulful renditions and Salman Khan's groovy moves, ways to celebrate the festival are diverse.On the festive occasion, we bring to you a diverse playlist with songs from Bollywood as well as a soulful recreation of popular qawwalis from across the border.Immerse in this soulful, musical journey while you enjoy your delicacies, this Eid.