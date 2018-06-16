English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Eid Mubarak: Soulful Playlist to Set The Mood For the Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr
On the festive occasion, we bring you a diverse playlist with songs from Bollywood as well as a soulful recreation of popular qawwalis from across the border.
(Image: AP)
Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across India today with the sweetness of 'Sewai' and a customary Salman Khan new release, Tubelight. Popularly known as Meethi Eid, Eid-ul-Fitr, marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramazan and Muslims around the world celebrate this day with prayers, sharing gifts with family and friends and doing charity work.
Propagating the noble thought of compassion and kindness, the festival has always held an important place in Indian cinema and music. While various Sufi songs dedicated to the teachings of Prophet and/or asking his mercy, there are many romantic tracks written describing the beauty of Eid's crescent moon. From Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's beautiful vocals to AR Rahman's soulful renditions and Salman Khan's groovy moves, ways to celebrate the festival are diverse.
On the festive occasion, we bring to you a diverse playlist with songs from Bollywood as well as a soulful recreation of popular qawwalis from across the border.
Immerse in this soulful, musical journey while you enjoy your delicacies, this Eid.
Also Watch
Propagating the noble thought of compassion and kindness, the festival has always held an important place in Indian cinema and music. While various Sufi songs dedicated to the teachings of Prophet and/or asking his mercy, there are many romantic tracks written describing the beauty of Eid's crescent moon. From Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's beautiful vocals to AR Rahman's soulful renditions and Salman Khan's groovy moves, ways to celebrate the festival are diverse.
On the festive occasion, we bring to you a diverse playlist with songs from Bollywood as well as a soulful recreation of popular qawwalis from across the border.
Immerse in this soulful, musical journey while you enjoy your delicacies, this Eid.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
-
Thursday 14 June , 2018
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
Thursday 14 June , 2018 What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Cardiff: Ali Gets Maxwell, Australia Five Down
- Anand Ahuja's Birthday Gift to Sonam Kapoor and Her Sisters Is As 'Flawless' As Beyonce
- Nick Kyrgios Stands in Roger Federer's Path to No.1 in Stuttgart
- Is Boney Kapoor Miffed With Salman Khan For Saying No To His Films?
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's Hat-trick Gives Portugal Draw in Thriller Against Spain - Relive the Goals