Eid ul-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor Share Messages of Love, Peace and Brotherhood
On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, congratulatory messages pored over from all sections of the entertainment world.
Image of Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
On the occasion of Eid on Monday, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Abbas Zafar and Anil Kapoor took to their social media to wish their fans peace, love and brotherhood.
Here's how they wished:
Amitabh Bachchan: Greetings for Eid-al-Adha.
T 3255 - Greetings for Eid al Adha .. pic.twitter.com/MsIIGuI6oX— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 11, 2019
Anil Kapoor: Hope you have a blessed Eid-al-Adha. May Allah give us the wisdom to cherish good fortune and the strength to endure hard times.
Hope you have a blessed #EidAlAdha! May Allah give us the wisdom to cherish good fortune & the strength to endure hard times... #EidAdhaMubarak— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 12, 2019
Ali Abbas Zafar: Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Lots of love, peace and brotherhood.
Wishing everyone a very happy Eid . Lots of love , peace & brotherhood .— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 12, 2019
Shatrughan Sinha: Warm wishes on this holy festival Eid. May the Lord open the doors of happiness, joy, peace, harmony, prosperity and give us all a million reasons to make life more beautiful on this day. Eid Mubarak.
Warm wishes on this holy festival #Eid. May the Lord open the doors of happiness, joy, peace, harmony, prosperity & give us all a million reasons to make life more beautiful on this day. Eid Mubarak!!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 12, 2019
Iulia Vantur: Eid Mubarak! Be blessed with a lot of love, light and beautiful people around.
Eid Mubarak! Be blessed with a lot of love, light and beautiful people around #eid #love #iuliavantur pic.twitter.com/R6cITUSNa8— Iulia Vantur (@IuliaVantur) August 11, 2019
Kunal Kohli: Eid Mubarak, Tyohaar hai Gale milne ka, saath khaana khaane ka. With a hug we come so close that trust is built. Sharing a meal is doing the basics of survival together. Celebrating festivals together is merging faiths to result in Love. Dua mein yaad rakhna
#EidMubarak #eiduladhamubarak tyohaar hai Gale milne ka, saath khaana khaane ka. With a hug we come so close that trust is built. Sharing a meal is doing the basics of survival together. Celebrating festivals together is merging faiths to result in Love. Dua mein yaad rakhna— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 12, 2019
Madhur Bhandarkar: May this Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak.
May this Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak आप सभी को ईद की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 12, 2019
Soni Razdan: This Eid thoughts are for Kashmir. Praying for you all to have a peaceful Eid and that you all very soon are able to live freely again. May peace and love prevail. Love you Eid Mubarak.
This Eid thoughts are for Kashmir. Praying for you all to have a peaceful Eid and that you all very soon are able to live freely again. May peace and love prevail. Love you ♥️ #EidMubarak— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 12, 2019
Adnan Sami: Eid Mubarak to everyone with lots of love and duas.
EID MUBARAK To Everyone with lots of love & duas!!#EidAdhaMubarak #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha #Eid #EidAlAdha2019 pic.twitter.com/7imfENEHMp— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 11, 2019
Rahul Dholakia: Eid Mubarak.
August 11, 2019
Mallika Sherawat: Eid Mubarak to all of you.
Eid Mubarak to all of you #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/8uhyHKKa8m— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) August 12, 2019
