Eid ul-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor Share Messages of Love, Peace and Brotherhood

On the occasion of Eid on Monday, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Abbas Zafar and Anil Kapoor took to their social media to wish their fans peace, love and brotherhood.

Here's how they wished:

Amitabh Bachchan: Greetings for Eid-al-Adha.

Anil Kapoor: Hope you have a blessed Eid-al-Adha. May Allah give us the wisdom to cherish good fortune and the strength to endure hard times.

Ali Abbas Zafar: Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Lots of love, peace and brotherhood.

Shatrughan Sinha: Warm wishes on this holy festival Eid. May the Lord open the doors of happiness, joy, peace, harmony, prosperity and give us all a million reasons to make life more beautiful on this day. Eid Mubarak.

Iulia Vantur: Eid Mubarak! Be blessed with a lot of love, light and beautiful people around.

Kunal Kohli: Eid Mubarak, Tyohaar hai Gale milne ka, saath khaana khaane ka. With a hug we come so close that trust is built. Sharing a meal is doing the basics of survival together. Celebrating festivals together is merging faiths to result in Love. Dua mein yaad rakhna

Madhur Bhandarkar: May this Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak.

Soni Razdan: This Eid thoughts are for Kashmir. Praying for you all to have a peaceful Eid and that you all very soon are able to live freely again. May peace and love prevail. Love you Eid Mubarak.

Adnan Sami: Eid Mubarak to everyone with lots of love and duas.

Rahul Dholakia: Eid Mubarak.

Mallika Sherawat: Eid Mubarak to all of you.

