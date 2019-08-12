Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Eid ul-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor Share Messages of Love, Peace and Brotherhood

On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, congratulatory messages pored over from all sections of the entertainment world.

IANS

Updated:August 12, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Eid ul-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor Share Messages of Love, Peace and Brotherhood
Image of Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

On the occasion of Eid on Monday, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Abbas Zafar and Anil Kapoor took to their social media to wish their fans peace, love and brotherhood.

Here's how they wished:

Amitabh Bachchan: Greetings for Eid-al-Adha.

Anil Kapoor: Hope you have a blessed Eid-al-Adha. May Allah give us the wisdom to cherish good fortune and the strength to endure hard times.

Ali Abbas Zafar: Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Lots of love, peace and brotherhood.

Shatrughan Sinha: Warm wishes on this holy festival Eid. May the Lord open the doors of happiness, joy, peace, harmony, prosperity and give us all a million reasons to make life more beautiful on this day. Eid Mubarak.

Iulia Vantur: Eid Mubarak! Be blessed with a lot of love, light and beautiful people around.

Kunal Kohli: Eid Mubarak, Tyohaar hai Gale milne ka, saath khaana khaane ka. With a hug we come so close that trust is built. Sharing a meal is doing the basics of survival together. Celebrating festivals together is merging faiths to result in Love. Dua mein yaad rakhna

Madhur Bhandarkar: May this Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak.

Soni Razdan: This Eid thoughts are for Kashmir. Praying for you all to have a peaceful Eid and that you all very soon are able to live freely again. May peace and love prevail. Love you Eid Mubarak.

Adnan Sami: Eid Mubarak to everyone with lots of love and duas.

Rahul Dholakia: Eid Mubarak.

Mallika Sherawat: Eid Mubarak to all of you.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram