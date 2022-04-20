Eid With Salman Khan: Actor’s Movies That Were Released on Eid | WATCH

Eid 2022 will be different for Hindi movie industry and especially actor Salman Khan’s fans. Unlike many years, this year there won’t be a Salman Khan movie release. Instead the actor recently took to social media platform Instagram and unveiled the teaser of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Runway 34 that will release just before Eid on April 29.

Depending upon moon sighting, Eid this year is likely to be celebrated on May 2.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the actor wrote, “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34 (I didn’t have any film release on Eid this year, so I have requested my brother Ajay Devgn to come on Eid with the Eidi (gift). We all will celebrate Eid and watch Ranway 34).” The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Carry Minati.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will be actor’s only release in 2022. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 30.

HERE’S A LOOK AT SALMAN KHAN’S MOVIES THAT WERE RELEASED ON EID:

WANTED (2009)

Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie started Salman Khan’s Eid special. It also stars Ayesha Takia, Prakash Raj and Mahesh Manjrekar. The movie earned over Rs 100 crore in box office.

DABANGG (2010)

One of the first movie to cross rs 200 crore, Dabangg also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood and Vinod Khanna.

BODYGUARD (2011)

Another movie to cross Rs 200 crore, Bodyguard stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hazel Keech and Raj Babbar.

EK THA TIGER (2012)

Directed by Kabir Khan, Ek Tha Tiger with Salman as an undercover agent, also stars Katrina Kaif. This movie crossed Rs 300 crore mark.

KICK (2014)

Salman as ‘Robinhood’ in Kick, was another successful Eid release of the actor and almost earned Rs 400 crore. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

BAJRANGI BHAIJAAN (2015)

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the highest grossing films of all time and earned nearly Rs 970 crore in the box office. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child artist ‎Harshaali Malhotra in an important role.

SULTAN (2016)

Another movie to cross Rs 600 crore mark is Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan. With wresting as a theme, the movie also stars Anushka Sharma and Amit Sadh.

TUBELIGHT (2017)

Although Tubelight was not like by many, but it was Salman’s magic that the movie too crossed Rs 200 mark. The movie also stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu, and Matin Rey Tangu.

RACE 3 (2018)

Remo D’souza’s multi-starrer Race 3 managed to cross Rs 305 crore. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

BHARAT (2019)

The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer earned Rs 325 crores in the box office. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also has Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021)

Scheduled to release theatrically, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The movie starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, was finally release on OTT platforms.

