8 Years of Fugly: The Comedy Drama That Marked Debut of Kiara Advani, Vijender Singh

Kabir Sadanand’s Fugly has completed eight years of release. Fugly, bankrolled by Akshay Kumar’s production house, was released on June 13, 2014. The film was a comedy-drama and boasted of a stellar star cast which included Kiara Advani, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah and boxer-turned-actor Vijender Singh.

Although Fugly did not do well at the box office, the film generated a lot of buzz at the time of its release. The film’s title song was special, for Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan made a special appearance in it.

Akshay Kumar’s rare double shift:

Akshay is known in the industry for not doing double shifts. However, the actor made an exception for this film and did a rare double shift. In the first half of the day, Akshay shot his film Gabbar in Pune. The actor then went for the shoot of the title song of Fugly in the second half of the day. The title song was shot at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

Fugly featured an exciting cast:

The cast of Fugly featured exciting young talents, including Kiara Advani and Vijender Singh. Kiara made her acting debut with this film. Fugly was also the first film of Olympic Champion Vijender Singh. The Kabir Sadanand directorial revolved around the lives of four close friends taking on a corrupt police officer. After Fugly, Kiara went on to star in movies like MS Dhoni, Machine and Shershaah.

On the work front, Kiara last starred in Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy has done very well at the box office and has emerged as the biggest blockbusters of the year. The 29-year-old will be next seen in Varun Dhawan’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

