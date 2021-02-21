Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Can't Keep Hands off Each Other in Public, Their Kissing Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are all over the social media for their PDA moments. When the tow were on the reality show, they continuously made headlines for their love-hate relationship but when Pavitra exited the show, Eijaz confessed to his feelings for her and said that he would like to spend the rest of is life with her.

Now, during a recent outing, where Pavitra and Eijaz had gone together, the lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other in public. They were seen all mushy and romantic as cameras rolled on. At one poit in time, Eijaz even kissed Pavitra on her cheek. Their adorable moments are winning over fans' hearts. Eijaz and Pavitra's romance gathered ground while they spent time in the BB house and now they seem inseparable.

Eijaz left Bigg Boss 14 house close to the finale and never returned on the show. Eijaz said that his supporters and fans were continuously writing to him on social media platforms asking him to re-enter the show. The actor expressed his disappointment about not being able to return to the house due to professional commitments.