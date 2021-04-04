Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Set to Tie the Knot by December? Actress Spills Beans

There have been multiple reports doing the round that Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are all set to get married by the end of this year. Now, the actress has spilled the beans on their wedding plans. Pavitra was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai on Friday when they asked her about her impending wedding with Eijaz. The actress said that the day they decide to get hitched, she’ll first hand out the invitation card to the paparazzi. Until then she said let there be suspense.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant mentioned that they do wish to get married but they first need to work hard and earn money. She also spoke about having kids and said ‘Kharche bahot hain, uske liye paise jodne hote hain (There are a lot of expenses and we need to save money). Let us work, earn and then we will think."

Earlier, while addressing his relationship with Pavitra, Eijaz told The Times of India in an interview, “There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. She has been cooking for me. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren’t kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”