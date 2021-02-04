Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Twin in Black, Hold Hands as They Get Snapped

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were recently snapped together as they stepped out in Mumbai. Eijaz and Pavitra twinned in black outfits and were seen getting shy as they were caught candid on camera.

Pavitra wore a black hoodie and ripped denims in blue colour while Eijaz complimented her in a casual black Tee and shorts. They even posed for mushy pictures for the photographers.

Earlier, while they were inside the BB house, Pavitra and Eijaz were loved for their love-hate relationship. They were termed as #Pavijaz by fans. After Pavitra got evicted, Eijaz was seen talking about her on the show and how he missed her. Later, Pavitra returned on the show to meet Eijaz and he confessed his love for her on national TV.

Eijaz told Pavitra that he is willing to share his life with her. He said, “Tu jaise hai, zindagi main jahan bhi hain, mujhe qubool hai (I accept you the way you are and wherever you stand in life).

Pavitra had said in one of her interviews post eviction from BB house that she will think about taking their relationship forward once Eijaz is back. She was extremely confident and wanted to take things ahead with Eijaz.

In one of the interviews, Eijaz was asked to comment on his marriage plans with Pavitra. The actor gave a pleasantly surprising response and said "Qubool Hai Qubool Hai Qubool Hai", reported a website.

As Eijaz has taken a short break from BB to shoot for a project he had committed to earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is playing as his proxy.